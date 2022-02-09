Twitter Attempts To Cancel Adele For Saying She ‘Loves Being A Woman’ After Winning Gender-Neutral Award

Videos by OutKick

It’s become apparent that in 2022, you’re at the risk of cancellation for just about anything you say or do.

Grammy award-winning artist Adele is the next to join that esteemed list for merely saying that she’s proud to be a woman. After winning the Artist of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards Tuesday, the “Hello” singer made a remark that’s being criticized by fans on social media.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!” she said. “I’m really proud of us. I really, really am.”

While the crowd at London’s O2 Arena erupted in cheers for Adele, others labeled her a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF). The Brit Awards did away with the Best Male and Best Female Artists awards this year, instead making the award gender-neutral.

One Twitter user told his thousands of followers that Adele’s comments could be deemed “TERF-y” (whatever that means).

At the Brit Awards just now, Adele said, “I really love being a woman and being a female artist” and that is worthy of calling her a misogynistic slur apparently.



Jacob evidently couldn’t take the heat, making his account private after attempting to smear Adele. Others said they lost respect for Adele and accused her of being a “transphobe.”

So, there you go, folks. Saying out loud that you’re proud to be a woman is now offensive. Are we really even surprised at this point?

Adele did have her share of defenders, however, including author and media consultant Jane Symons. Symons wrote on Twitter that she couldn’t have ever imagined a comment like Adele’s being criticized.

“A decade ago, if someone had said a woman would [be criticized] for the thought-crime of saying she liked being a woman, I would have laughed at such a ludicrous suggestion,” she wrote. “Now it is happening.”