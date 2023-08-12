Twins’ Jordan Luplow Did A Craig Kimbrel Impression And It Didn’t End Well

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Luplow doesn’t take himself too seriously.

The Minnesota Twins outfielder found himself on the pitcher’s mound Friday with his team down 11-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning. Oftentimes when a game is already out of hand, teams will bring in a position player instead of burning through their bullpen.

So in the second-ever pitching appearance of his career, Luplow decided to have a little fun. Before he would up, he bent over, stuck out his elbow and dangled his right arm by his side.

Phillies fans know this move well. It’s the signature pre-pitch routine for Philadelphia’s veteran closer, Craig Kimbrel.

Strike a pose, Jordan Luplow. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“I just felt like it would be kind of funny and make everyone laugh in a tough spot for us,” Luplow said after the game. “[The Phillies fans] didn’t really like it too much.”

But it’s all fun and games until someone smashes one into the left field seats. And that’s exactly what happened.

On his second pitch to Phillies rookie Johan Rojas, Luplow got rocked by a two-run homer. It was the first home run of Rojas’ MLB career.

Jordan Luplow probably thought pitching like Craig Kimbrel might work.



Spoiler: It didn't. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0xff9SmmP — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2023

So even though Phillies fans booed Luplow’s impression at first, they ultimately got the last laugh.

As for Kimbrel? He didn’t mind.

“They pointed it out to me when I was down there [in the bullpen],” Kimbrel said, per MLB.com. “I think at that point he was just having fun.”

Luplow got out of the inning on the next batter. But the Twins still took home the L, 13-2.

And it’s save to say the seven-year vet is headed back to the outfield.

“I’m not quite Shohei [Ohtani] yet, but we’re working on it,” Luplow joked. “I’ve got to get the pitching guys over here and get some work in.”