Twerking Disney Characters Prompt Call From Higher Ups

Mickey Mouse is being naughty!

Disney executives have called in a team of investigators after behind-the-scenes videos surfaced of theme park employees goofing off in their costumes.

The videos — posted to TikTok — show characters dancing and twerking and various costume heads sitting on shelves. One video shows the costume heads set up in such a way to suggest Pinocchio performing oral sex on Captain Hook.

Disney wants to preserve the “magic” at all costs. (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Most of us would chuckle at these antics and move on. But not Disney! Because such inappropriate behavior detracts from the so-called “magic” of the Most Magical Place on Earth.

“It looks silly, but for Disney protecting the integrity of those characters is absolutely paramount,” one source told The U.S. Sun. “They’ve asked top investigators to shut down the feed and try to identify those responsible, who are in breach of their employment contracts.”

An anonymous Disney cast member has been posting the videos under the TikTok account @illegaldisney. The account was shut down earlier this week, but the videos have resurfaced under various other usernames.

Here are a few of the clips in question:

Disney is highly protective over its brand.

Again, to most of us, this is pretty vanilla stuff. Just a couple short posts from people goofing off at work.

But Disney has stringent rules for its cast members, especially those in costume.

Never reveal your role at the park.

Always remain in character.

Learn your character’s specific autograph. All the autographs must be identical. This allows everyone to have the same experience no matter who is in the costume.

Further, cast members cannot talk about their jobs on social media. Because Disney wants to separate the “magic” of the park from the reality of the rest of the world.

(Photo by Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

“The last thing Disney wants is decapitated Mickey and Minnie heads going viral online and, even worse, anything that looks at all risqué or adult,” the source said.

Interesting that Disney execs have an issue with their characters portraying adult themes, but they adamantly opposed Ron DeSantis’ policies to ban sexual performances in front of children.

Apparently protecting children’s innocence is only important if their parents are dropping thousands on a Park Hopper pass.

“They’re one of the most protective companies in the world because they know their biggest customers are young children who don’t want the illusion shattered,” according to The Sun.

Like with Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny, though, kids will eventually learn the 5-foot-tall talking duck is not real.

And as for the employees behind @illegaldisney, they’re just having fun — finding a little bit of joy behind the scenes before they return to their performance under the tyrannical watch of their mouse overlord.