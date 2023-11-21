TV Loses One Of Its Best Shows With News Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Airing In 2024

Videos by OutKick

The hit CBS police drama series ‘Blue Bloods’ is retiring after 13 years.

Join us for the final season of #BlueBloods — Season 14, airing in TWO parts: February 2024 and Fall 2024 on @CBS and @paramountplus. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Fpi76PnNTM — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 20, 2023

BLUE BLOODS WILL AIR IN TWO PARTS

Despite Blue Bloods being a consistently top-rated show, Deadline reports that CBS is pulling the show because of ‘significant budget cuts… amid increased fiscal scrutiny in the media business and a push to contain production costs.’

Although not a major Emmy-award winner, primarily because of its consistent Friday night timeslot, the show has been considered by some as one of the best in television.

Starring Tom Selleck as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, Blue Bloods tells the story of him managing the world’s most popular police force that also features one son who is a cop, another who is a detective, a daughter who is at odds sometimes as the District Attorney and also his father who is the former NYPD Commissioner.

Above all else, the show centered around the importance of family and the the ability to still remain a strong unit despite disagreements at times. Every episode finished with the family sitting together at a dinner table – a tradition that seems to have been lost over time.

CBS WAS PROPOSING BUDGET CUTS

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” said Selleck.

The final Season 14 of Blue Bloods will be split into two parts. Ten episodes will air on February 16th with the final eight airing in the fall. However, some networks like SundanceTV, Up TV and NewsNation consistently show marathons of previous seasons.