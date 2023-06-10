Videos by OutKick

Arizona State thrower Turner Washington went out on top in the discus on Friday night and proceeded to eviscerate the NCAA on live television. It was a tremendous performance to end the final event of his final season.

FIVE TIME NATIONAL CHAMPION 🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IlHgGfltrx — Sun Devil Track and Field/XC (@SunDevilTFXC) June 10, 2023

Washington, a Tucson, Ariz.-native, began his track and field collegiate career in his hometown. He attended the University of Arizona as a freshman in 2017/18 before doing the unthinkable.

After one year with one in-state rival, Washington transferred to Arizona State. GASP!

What was the Wildcats’ loss was the Sun Devils’ gain. Washington had a remarkable career and won five national titles* in two different events.

2021 — Outdoor discus champion * Outdoor shot put champion * Indoor shot put champion *

2022 — Indoor shot put champion * Outdoor shot put runner-up

2023 — Indoor shot put third place finisher Outdoor shot put runner-up Outdoor discus champion *



Turner Washington is an electric factory.

He went out on top on the final throw of his career.

The golden throw 🤩@SunDevilTFXC’s Turner Washington wins the @NCAATrackField men’s discus title with a mark of 66.22m (217-3) on his final throw! pic.twitter.com/MWfFLulXza — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 10, 2023

To celebrate the national title, Washington ripped off his shirt, kicked off his shoes and celebrated amongst his family, friends and coaches in the crowd.

It was glorious, but there is a lot of irony in the NCAA’s official Twitter account sharing the video.

The NCAA almost took Washington’s title away for excessive celebration. Fortunately, he only received a warning.

When asked about the celebration and potential penalty, Washington did not hold back and torched the NCAA over its anti-fun rules. Are you not entertained?!

His electric interviews did not end there.

Washington was runner-up in the shot up by two centimeters. He doesn’t even know how long two centimeters is!

To celebrate, following the meet so that he didn’t get his title revoked, Washington celebrated by giving his girlfriend a smooch, shaking his coach’s hand and peeing in a cup. He’s all natural!

How is Turner Washington going to celebrate winning his discus NCAA title?



🗣 "I'm gonna give my girlfriend a big ol' kiss. I'm gonna shake my coach's hand. And then I'm gonna go pee in a cup!"



FULL INTERVIEW via @kxnaomi ➡️ https://t.co/A9uxdPwWBr pic.twitter.com/POcfpLPelL — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) June 10, 2023

Long live Turner Washington!