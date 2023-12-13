Turkish Politician Says Israel Will ‘Suffer The Wrath Of Allah,’ Immediately Has Heart Attack

Videos by OutKick

A member of the Turkish parliament suffered a heart attack on Tuesday after condemning Israel in a fiery speech.

The lawmaker, Hasan Bitmez, was standing behind a podium addressing the Grand Assembly of the Turkish National Assembly. Bitmez said that Israel will pay for their response to the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th. He also condemned Turkey itself for what he believes is the country’s support of Israel.

“Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem,” Bitmez said, according to a translated speech. “However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience. Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of Allah.”

Footage then showed the 53-year-old Bitmez suffering a heart attack and collapsing and hitting his head on the floor.

Turkish parliament member condemns Israel and says it will "suffer the wrath of Allah" and immediately has a heart attack. Allah has spoken. pic.twitter.com/y8neegSY9V — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 12, 2023

Felicity Party (Saadet) Deputy Hasan Bitmez (C) is attended to as he lies on the floor after collapsing whilst delivering his speech on the 2024 Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Internal Affairs budget, in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) in Ankara on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkish Politician In Critical Condition After Criticizing Israel

The BBC said that Bitmez was given CPR and first aid, before being removed from the room by medical crews. He’s reportedly in critical condition, according to a statement from Fahrettin Koca, the minister of health.

“During angiography, it was seen that two main veins were completely blocked, and after the intervention did not yield any results, he was connected to a heart-lung pump,” Koka said. “He is now vital with a heart-lung pump.”

Bitmez also accused Israel of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, according to the New York Post, before suffering the heart attack.