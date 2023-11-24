Turkey Legs In Salvation Army Kettle: How Dallas Cowboys Pulled Off Thanksgiving TD Celebration

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game might go down as one of the worst Thanksgiving Day games ever… but for the Cowboys it was finger-lickin’ good.

One of the coolest (for the Cowboys) and most embarrassing (for the Commanders) moments was after KaVontae Turpin’s 34-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott extended the Cowboys lead to 38-10, Turpin and the players ran over to the Salvation Army kettle and pulled out turkey legs and began chomping away on them!

There was still six minutes left in the game – the players didn’t even wait till the end. Hey, that’s sports for ya – if you don’t want your opponents to eat their Thanksgiving dinner feet away from you, then you have to at least show up!

Dak and the boys pull Turkey legs out of the Salvation Army kettle 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAV01uBigr — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) November 24, 2023

Lol, the disrespect — Cowboys out here beating Washington so bad they can eat turkey legs they hid in the Salvation Army Red Kettle. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cBGINK3W7n — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) November 24, 2023

HOW DID THE TURKEY LEGS GET THERE?

Dallas Cowboys fans can thank credit tight end Jake Ferguson for coming up with the idea to put the turkey legs in the Salvation Army kettle. As word got around the locker room, more Cowboys started thinking it was a good idea and before you know it the stadium’s Legends Hospitality placed four turkey legs in each of the four kettles across the end zones.

After the game, Prescott explained to reporters how it took days to actually make it happen.

“We talked about it as probably a 2-3 day-long process of whether it be a 15-yard penalty and whether head coach Mike McCarthy would accept it. I actually go talk to coach before every game and sure enough I caught him as he was talking to Jerry Jones, and so I mentioned it,” Prescott said. “Of course, Jerry liked it so, yeah, at that point my direction was just make sure we’re up and the game was in hand.”

EACH KETTLE HAD TURKEY LEGS READY TO GO

Prescott added that he was originally going to pull out the turkey legs after CeeDee Lamb caught a touchdown pass with 10:32 remaining, but he felt the team still had some more points in them.

“If you watch I’m kind of like, ‘Is it time? Can we do it?'” Prescott told reporters. “I’m like, ‘No, we’ll get another one.’ Sure enough, right after I threw the one to Turp I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ And so, it was good.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy, who was on the Saints coaching staff when Joe Horn infamously pulled out a cell phone as part of his touchdown celebration in 2003, is no stranger to players having some fun – so long as they do it at the right time.

“I just told them that game better be well out of hand before we start pulling turkey nuggets out of a kettle can,” McCarthy said.

GET READY FOR THE FINE

Last year when Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott hopped in the Salvation Army kettle, the No Fun League Commissioner Roger Goodell fined each of them over $13,000.

Something tells me that Dak nor Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to worry too much about the upcoming fines after absolutely crushing the Commanders in front of the entire country.

If anything, the Cowboys appear to be rolling right now – the perfect mixture of having fun while dominating on the field.

At 8-3 and in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, things seem to be coming around just fine for the Cowboys who have all the weapons to make it deep into the playoffs and perhaps the Super Bowl.

Don’t believe me? Just listen to the team’s reaction after yesterday’s victory. The Cowboys are legit.