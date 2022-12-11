Ezekiel Elliott Celebration Leads To Influx Of Salvation Army Donations

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has likely gained some fans within the Salvation Army.

Since Elliott opted to use an oversized red Salvation Army kettle as a post-touchdown celebration prop, the organization has seen an influx in donations.

Zeke hoped into the kettle after a short touchdown run last Sunday versus the Colts. Upon scoring, he darted straight for the kettle. Quarterback Dak Prescott closely followed and soon, the Salvation Amry’s (free) marketing dream came true.

Not only did Elliott place himself inside of the kettle, but he also acted as a jack-in-the-box. Once Prescott “wound him up,” Zeke popped out and donations poured in.

See for yourself in the video below.

Ezekiel Elliott to the Kettle again! pic.twitter.com/g7xc9QDmdl — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 5, 2022

Elliott’s Celebration Fun Led To Plenty Of Funds

As OutKick’s Greyson Weir reported last week, in less than 24 hours the Salvation Army received roughly $850,000 in online donations after Zeke’s celebration. The charitable organization has since said that their donations have dramatically increased year-to-year: it’s been tradition for the Cowboys to place the giant red kettle in the end zone for one or more games each season.

“After Ezekiel Elliott leaped into [the kettle] on Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the number of donors to the Salvation Army that day doubled compared with the game last year,” a Salvation Army representative told TMZ.

The organization went on to state that there’s also been a massive increase in $21 donations. Elliott wears #21 for the Cowboys.

“We love it when players jump in the giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown because it does have an impact,” the organization added.

Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown with the help of the Salvation Army’s kettle. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images).

Zeke Made Additional Donation To The Salvation Army

Prior to last Sunday’s win, Dallas players not-named Zeke previously used the red kettle to celebrate reaching the end zone. In turn, the No Fun League reacted by fining those players. As of this morning, and likely because of the backlash the league received, Elliott had not be fined for the celebration.

Dallas’ 27-year-old running back did, however, open his wallet. Elliott donated $50,000 to the North Texas Salvation Army earlier this week.

Zeke and the Cowboys have another opportunity to increase Salvation Army donations this afternoon. Dallas hosts league-worst Houston at 1pm EST.

