Police Showed Up To Tupac Murder Search Warrant Raid With Enough Firepower To Fight A War: VIDEO

Las Vegas police rolled in heavy when executing a search warrant Monday night in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Shockwaves were sent through the entertainment world when it was revealed Tuesday that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had executed a search warrant at a Henderson home nearly 27 years after Tupac was gunned down and killed. He was shot the night of September 7, 1996 in Sin City following a Mike Tyson boxing match. He died a few days later and nobody has ever been arrested.

The search warrant meant a case everyone assumed had gone completely cold was still very active and alive.

Police executed a search warrant in Las Vegas in connection to the murder of Tupac. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Vegas police rolled in heavy to serve search warrant in connection with Tupac’s death.

Now, we have an idea of how seriously police took the situation late Monday night. TMZ posted video of at least two armored personnel carriers rolling in with Vegas SWAT members.

There are a lot of ways to execute a search warrant. Going in with a SWAT team and armored vehicles is a sign they weren’t taking any risks.

That’s more firepower than some Delta Force hits in active war zones. It makes you wonder why they rolled in so heavy.

Another video shows police calling out to whoever might have been in the house to exit with their hands up.

OutKick has reached out to the Vegas police for an explanation on why such force was brought, and will update with any response we get.

More details emerge about Vegas search warrant.

Police hit the Henderson home looking “for personal notes, photos and other documents related to Tupac’s death,” according to a report from 8 News Now.

The house was targeted because it’s owned by Paula Clemons, who is married to Duane Davis – aka Keffe D – according to TMZ. It’s not known if either was there at the time of the raid or has been there in a long time.

Keefe D is the uncle of possible shooter Orlando Anderson, who denied any involvement, according to TMZ. Anderson was later killed in an unrelated shooting. While Anderson denied any involvement prior to his death, Keefe D has named him as the triggerman.

This remains a developing situation. Check back to OutKick for the latest updates on the Tupac investigation as we have them.