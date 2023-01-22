Tulsa Becomes ‘Pizza Party Capital Of The World’ After Basketball Fans SMASH Guinness World Record

The next time you think “pizza,” don’t think Italy or New York, or Chicago— think Tulsa. The Oil Capital of the World is now the Pizza Party Capital of the World.

It was decided by the powers that be at Guinness World Records!

As the 5-12 Tulsa Golden Hurricane men’s basketball program geared up for its game against 12-6 Tulane, its fans packed the Donald W. Reynolds Center hours before tipoff. The line for entry stretched around the block.

Among those in attendance was Michael Empric, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records. He flew in from New York City to enforce the rules as Tulsa fans attempted to break the record for world’s largest pizza party.

Nothing like a good pizza that's what's in store for TU Saturday against Tulane. The @TUMBasketball will look to set a @GWR for the largest Pizza Party with the help of @andopizza. #ReignCane #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/Dh4rQ4bC7s — Dan Hawk (@danielwhawk) January 18, 2023

The previous record was set in Rome, Italy in 2019 at 1,046 people. Mike Bausch, the owner of Andolini’s Pizza, heard about the record and thought that it was easily beatable.

However, according to Empric, it is harder than you might think. He said that the record for world’s largest pizza party was attempted in Los Angeles a few days prior and was unsuccessful.

Andolini’s and Tulsa pushed on!

The rules were simple, but strict:

Participants had to eat two standard-sized slices of pizza.

Those participating also had to drink a small bottle of water.

They had 15 minutes to finish their portion.

If a participant did not finish their portion, they would not count towards the total.

To attempt the record, more than 3,000 fans packed into the arena. The clock started up and they chowed down.

And after 15 minutes, it was made official

Tulsa is the official pizza party capitol of the world pic.twitter.com/ugc4i7oAAl — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) January 22, 2023

Golden Hurricane fans not only set the Guinness World Record for world’s largest pizza party, they tripled the previous record!

I am in the Guiness Book!! With other 3,356 people. 😅

Guiness Book of World Records Largest Pizza Party!! 🥳🥳🥳🍕🍕🍕

Official: 3,357 people

University of Tulsa – 1/21/2023@utulsa #ReignCane pic.twitter.com/d1zEUrQqdt — Sheila 🌈 (@sheila_sf) January 22, 2023

If setting a new Guinness World Record wasn’t cool enough, Bausch and Andolini’s partnered with sponsors, participants and the University of Tulsa to raise approximately $40,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Even if the record fell short, it was still an incredible feat.

But they did not fail! Tulsa set the record and the Golden Hurricane went on to pull a two-point upset over the Green Wave in front of a crowd with two slices of pizza in their stomachs.