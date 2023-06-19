Videos by OutKick

Tulsa, Oklahoma was hit by three confirmed tornado touchdowns on early Sunday morning. Wind gusts reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour and caused quite a bit of damage across the region.

Tornado sirens in downtown Tulsa as severe thunderstorms with destructive winds approach #okwx pic.twitter.com/g6PdBkeSxv — Jason Matheson (@JasonRMatheson) June 18, 2023

Trees fell, signs outside of businesses were uprooted, shingles were ripped from roofs, and power poles snapped. More than 330,000 people across the state were without power, including over 167,000 in Tulsa County alone.

56% of Tulsa County residents had their power restored within 24 hours, but others might end up waiting days to get their power back. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded.

That doesn’t mean that the storm wasn’t intense. It was the most-damaging citywide weather event since a freak ice storm in 2007.

Tulsa got hammered by strong damaging winds around midnight. Video of that and storms from earlier. #okwx pic.twitter.com/2t4nkd8bQW — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) June 18, 2023

Here is how it sounded inside the house:

If you were ever wondering what 100+ mph winds actually sound like… my living room camera in Tulsa has the answer. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OQYy32C3Dy — Nate Morris (@_natemorris) June 18, 2023

As part of the storm cleanup, the University of Tulsa will be tasked with a unique predicament that really puts the wind speed in perspective. One of the light poles outside of the football field bent completely over to the point that it fell on top of the stadium.

Winds were so strong they bent this giant stadium light pole from The University of Tulsa’s football field. #okwx @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/J8qJC8qMF8 — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) June 18, 2023

Inside Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, there is another unique predicament. The swirling winds were so insane that the one of the field goal uprights was twisted up like a pretzel.

Think about that for a second. It’s not like there is a lot of surface area on the uprights for the wind to use as leverage. And yet, even the skinny yellow poles were enough to bend the upright and snap it.

Couple other angles of the storm damage at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.



Golden Hurricane down a stadium light pole and a goalpost. #okwx pic.twitter.com/uqfYWRuvwo — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 18, 2023

The Golden Hurricane will not begin its 2023 season until August 31, so there is plenty of time to get all of the damage fixed in time for football. However, first-year head coach Kevin Wilson surely would have preferred to see his goalposts torn down by fans after an upset of Oklahoma on Sept. 16 instead of by the the wind on a Sunday in June.