South Alabama Lays Down The Gauntlet Before ‘Mardi Gras’ Showdown With Tulane On Saturday Night, With Uniform Reveal

The Battle For ‘Mardi Gras’ will go down on Saturday night in New Orleans, as South Alabama makes the 90 mile trek to face No.24 Tulane.

What should be an exciting game between the two teams, both looking to score a bunch of points on offense, has now picked up some extra steam. Both teams represent cities that know how to throw a party during Mardi Gras season, trust me, I know.

Being from Mobile, Alabama, I know all too well the ingredients of a great party during the parade season, but it’s now spilled onto the football field. Every year, the conversation about who started ‘Mardi Gras’ brought up, with both cities putting on their own crazy parades.

Now, if you want the booze filled, can’t remember what happened the next morning type of party, Bourbon Street is the place to go. Unfortunately, I’ve spent way too much money in New Orleans around the season. But, being born and raised on the Gulf Coast in Mobile, I know that history proves my hometown started it all.

If you don’t believe me, just google ‘Which City Started Mardi Gras’. You’re welcome.

Heck, my crazy hometown drops a moon-pie on New Years Eve, so don’t even go there. I’m not implying Mobile throws a better party than New Orleans, as I can’t win the battle, clearly.

But with the two teams squaring off in the Big Easy, South Alabama decided to lay claim on their uniforms, giving everyone a brief history lesson on the back of their helmets.

Get ready to enjoy the show. Week 1 uniform reveal 😤🎬#LEO pic.twitter.com/iAg439hsAg — South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) August 30, 2023

South Alabama will wear helmets against Tulane that say ‘Home Of Mardi Gras’ Courtesy of South Alabama

Tulane, South Alabama Could Actually Be One Of the Better Games

Sure, there are a few games this weekend with much bigger names, but as we all witnessed last season against USC, the Green Wave is bringing the heat. If you didn’t catch the final five minutes of last year’s Cotton Bowl between USC and Tulane, do yourself a favor and YouTube the highlights.

Not only did Tulane win, they did it incredible fashion, scoring sixteen points in the final 4:30 of the fourth quarter, winning 46-45.

Now, fast forward to 2023, and both South Alabama and Tulane are looking to build off impressive seasons. South Alabama Quarterback Carter Bradley finished the 2022 season with over 3,400 yards passing and star running back La’Damian Webb returns, along with nine starters on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with a 10-3 record, led by head coach Kane Womack. Heading into Saturday’s game, South Alabama is a 6.5 point underdog against the Green Wave.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz is leaning on quarterback Michael Pratt after losing running back Tyjae Spears, along with a number of talented defenders. But, Tulane is a top-25 team for a reason, but they could disappear from the rankings if they cannot stop the Jaguars offense. Plus, Tulane will host Ole Miss the following weekend, so Fritz better have his team ready for the season-opener, not the second game.

As for the battle for Mardi Gras, that was has already been won, according to history. But Saturday night in New Orleans has the opportunity to give us one of the best games of the weekend.

New Orleans inventing Mardi Gras…Stop it.