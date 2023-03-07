Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage Proves Lies About Brian Sicknick And QAnon Shaman

Videos by OutKick

Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson unveiled never-before-seen surveillance footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

More lies.

One of the lies includes the mysterious case of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Democrats including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi say rioters murdered Sicknick that day.

But footage shows the officer was alive, he was well and he was walking around on duty well after they say he was supposedly killed.

Tucker Carlson airs previously unseen footage from January 6 featuring police officer Brian Sicknick:



“They lied about the police officer they claim to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits.”



pic.twitter.com/0Pp9km8uMc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 7, 2023

“Within hours of January 6, literally hours you began to hear that day described as a deadly insurrection and not described by one news outlet or one politician but in unison by all of them. Almost like it was coordinated a deadly insurrection. That’s how history may record January 6. But the tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly.”

Carlson adds: “Brian Sicknick should not be reduced to a prop for the political ambitions of the Democratic Party. He was a human being the facts of his life matter, including how he died. To this day media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was quote slain on January 6, the video we reviewed proves that is a lie. Here’s surveillance footage of Sicknick walking in the capitol after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside. by all appearances Sicknick is healthy and vigorous.”

So, what happened to Brian Sicknick?

We can’t say for certain. But he did not die of violence at the Capitol, as Democrats and the media continue to propagate.

In fact, Democrats have exploited his death as if his life was a mere political pawn.

As has become the life of Jacob Chansley, the poster child for Jan .6.

The QAnon Shaman

The so-called QAnon Shaman came to symbolize Jan. 6. He wore the goofy Viking horns sans a shirt. Chansley is now a political prisoner for “trespassing crimes.”

Yet as the footage shows, Chansley was hardly trespassing around the building. Instead, police were escorting the Shaman at his every stop.

At one point, we see officers open a door for Chansley, to escort him into a chamber.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. pic.twitter.com/rikoRMWezF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Chansly was far from an insurrectionist in progress.

“The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him,” Carlson notes. “They acted as his tour guides.”

“Contrast the reality of what Jacob Chansley did in the Capitol Building on January 6, the indisputable facts recorded on video some of which has never before been seen with the depiction of Jacob Chansley that you’ve seen in the media for more than two years. He’s a terrorist. They said he should be killed,” Carlson said, showing clips of pundits claiming Chansley should be killed.

“It makes you wonder who are the violent extremists here,” Carlson said. “Not Jacob Chansley. And the video proves that, but you would never have known from the media coverage. Chansley is in a jail cell. He’s been there for months. If he was in fact committing such a grave crime, why didn’t the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?”

What’s clear here is that the telling of Jan. 6 is far from reality. It was a lie. And people suffered from those lies, but not the politicians who claim to be forever scarred.

At this point, we have to question every account we hear of the January 6 prisoners, who lay inside a box for crimes they may not have committed.

Democrats’ two greatest political weapons are Covid and January 6. They deceived the realities of both.

We, at OutKick, published a column last week about the War on Information. The thesis explores how those who control the form of messaging — the media, government, and so-called experts — deceived Americans at every step during the pandemic.

It appears they did the same on January 6.

Proof has come in the past year that we were lied to. Lied to about Covid, the Russia hoax, collusion between Big Tech and the government, the FBI’s involvement in the 2020 election, and the shadow-banning of accounts that post inconvenient truths

And the most useful lie of all: The insurrection on Jan. 6.

OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.