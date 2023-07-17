Tucker Barnhart Delights Chicago Cubs, MLB Fans With 39-MPH Called Strike

Videos by OutKick

Veteran MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart is a man of many talents. Although, firing fastballs to major league hitters isn’t one of them. The Chicago Cubs backstop took the mound during a blowout loss against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

And he delivered one of the most beautiful strikes that you’re ever going to see. Did he bring the heat? Absolutely not. Quite the opposite. Barnhart delivered an eephus pitch for a strike to Red Sox batter Masataka Yoshida.

Barnhart took the mound with the Cubs trailing 11-3 in the top of the ninth inning. He induced a groundout from Jarren Duran for the first out of the inning.

Then, Yoshida stepped to the plate. That’s when Barnhart hit him with his secret weapon.

Tucker Barnhart, 39 MPH Paint 🖌️🎨

182 inches of drop 😂 pic.twitter.com/ptKyodPgWb — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 17, 2023

As you can see, home plate umpire Ben May called the pitch a strike. Though it was just a bit high. Still, in that situation, I’m good with May calling that pitch.

It’s a blowout and a 39-m.p.h. pitch is very hittable for an MLB batter.

I’ve seen slow-pitch softball pitches come in with more heat than that. And, I’ve seen guys mash that pitch eight-beers deep.

Masataka Yoshida ultimately singled off of Barnhart. But he was the only Red Sox hitter to do so. Barnhart retired the next two hitters — Jorge Alfaro and Christian Arroyo — on force outs to end the inning. Four batters, one hit, no runs allowed.

He fared much better than the other Cubs pitchers in the game.

It was the second time Barnhart took the mound this season. In May, against the Mets, Barnhart also tossed a scoreless inning while allowing two hits.

Tucker Barnhart of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the New York Mets in an MLB game at Wrigley Field. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

During his only other career pitching appearance, Barnhart allowed a run on three hits last season against the Chicago White Sox when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

In three career MLB innings pitched, Barnhart has allowed one run on six hits. That means his career ERA is 3.00. Not too shabby.

He has zero strikeouts and zero walks.

I don’t think Barnhart has a career resurgence ahead of him as a major league pitcher, but hopefully he continues to get opportunities.

I’d watch him pitch to MLB batters all day long.