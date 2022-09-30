Nick Hicks, the personal trainer for Tua Tagovailoa, tweeted out encouraging news on the injured Miami Dolphins QB on Friday morning.

Responding to another tweet asking for a Tua update, Hicks responded by saying Tagovailoa was “doing well,” and had “negative X-rays and no internal bleeding.”

Hicks added that Tagovailoa will get an MRI and a second opinion in the coming days, but that all things “look good at the moment.”

He eventually deleted the tweet hours later. Here is a screenshot captured by OutKick.

Tua Tagovailoa suffers severe concussion

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday’s eventual loss to Cincinnati in the second quarter with what appeared to be a severe concussion.

Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground and immediately showed a “fencing” type response with his fingers, which can be called decorticate posturing. According to Dr. David Chao, that happens temporarily when the electrical impulses in the brain go momentarily haywire and sends lots of extraneous signals.

Tua Tagovailoa is back in Miami and in “good spirits” after Thursday’s Dolphins game. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tua was stretched off the field and taken to a Level 1 trauma center, but was later discharged and flew home with the Dolphins after the game.

Multiple reports today indicated Tagovailoa flew home with a neck brace on, but was in “good spirits.”

Tagovailoa’s trainer, Nick Hicks, runs PER4ORM in South Florida and has been with the Dolphins’ QB for many years.

He didn’t tweet immediately after Tua’s injury, but called Thursday’s game the “hardest football game” to watch in a tweet early Friday morning.