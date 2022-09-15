Tua Tagovailoa Makes Shockingly Honest Admission About How His Height Causes Problems As An NFL Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is not the biggest quarterback in the NFL and apparently it is causing problems with his play. He admitted so himself.

Tagovailoa, who was drafted No. 5 by the Dolphins during the 2020 NFL Draft, stands just 6-foot-1. To put his height in comparison, only Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are shorter.

Tua Tagovailoa admits that his height hinders his play. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

While most vertically-challenged quarterbacks would be quick to defend their stature, the former Alabama signal-caller was completely honest. It was a rather bizarre thing to hear come out of his mouth.

During a press conference earlier this week, Tagovailoa said that he has issues seeing his receivers at some points during games. That makes sense, because his offensive line is taller than he is, and he also has to see around the crashing defenders who are likely bigger as well.

Tagovailoa reiterated that if his receivers can’t see him, he can’t see them. In turn, he can’t throw them the ball because he can’t see them.

While all of this is completely logical, it was rather wild to hear him come out and say it. That rarely happens, if ever. I cannot think of another time where a quarterback said “I can’t see because I am short.”

This is a real quote from the starting QB of the Miami Dolphins 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KO8lLCwxRL — Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) September 15, 2022

Thus far this season, which is Tagovailoa’s third and comes with a lot of pressure, his height has not been a huge issue. The Dolphins beat the Patriots in Week 1 and he completed 23 of 33 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Perhaps if he was two or three inches taller, he would have been able to connect on those 10 incompletions. Pretty crazy that Tagovailoa straight-up came out and said that his height is a problem, and now that he did, every single one of his throws is going to be more scrutinized than ever.