Tua’s Mustache Is Straight Out Of A 1970s Porn Film

Tua Tagovailoa has a bit of a different appearance ahead of the 2023 season.

Tua showed some serious flash last season as the Dolphins finished 9-8 and found a spot in the playoffs. Despite struggling with some health issues, Tua finished the year with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 appearances. He also had a career high rating at 105.5. There was clear improvement, but that might not be what people are talking about this offseason.

It might be the porn mustache the former Alabama star is now rocking. Go ahead and feast your eyes below. It’s a sight to behold.

“Whoo! I’m very excited.”



Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looking forward to the 2023 season and talks offseason training. pic.twitter.com/iWzHb36uSW — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 10, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa is switching things up with his mustache look.

Anyone who sees his mustache and immediately doesn’t say he looks like he just walked off a vintage porn set is lying.

That’s got 1970s or 1980s skin flick written all over it. The only thing that could make it even more on point for a 1970s porn film was if his hair was shaggier and the stache was a shade longer.

Other than that, it’s about as on-brand as it gets when we’re talking vintage adult films…..or so my internet research tells me.

Tua Tagovailoa is rocking a mustache. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The mustache lifestyle is a dangerous one.

There are two physical features that can immediately change how you behave. The first is a mullet and the second is a mustache.

Once you grow either, life just becomes looser and you become a lot more renegade. One day, you’re clean cut reading poetry and debating politics.

The next you have a mustache and you’re hammering cheap, light beer and ripping cigs like they’re going out of style. Now, Tua Tagovailoa might not be doing either of those seeing as how he’s an NFL QB but you get the point. A mustache changes you. It’s hard to explain why but it just does. You grow one and you might accidentally find yourself in a biker gang like it’s “Sons of Anarchy.”

Dolphins fans might be in for a very fun time if this is the energy and vibe Tua Tagovailoa is carrying into the 2023 season. At the very least, Tua might be considered for a few unexpected roles if his play on the field drops off a cliff and he needs a new job.