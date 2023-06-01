Donald Trump’s Golf Course In Scotland Won’t Host The Open As Long As He’s Still Owner: Report

Videos by OutKick

The Turnberry golf course in Scotland has hosted four Open championships over the years, but none of those have taken place since former president Donald Trump purchased the course in 2014 and re-named it Trump Turnberry.

According to a new report, that will continue to be the case as long as Trump’s name is still attached to the property.

READ: THE NEW YORK TIMES CLAIMING DONALD TRUMP PLAYING IN PRO-AM DAMAGES LIV PERCEPTION IS NOT BASED IN REALITY

A source with the R&A – the governing body that runs The Open – told The Telegraph that Trump was told Turnberry wouldn’t be considered for an Open following the incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

“We have no plans to stage any of our championships there in the foreseeable future,” the source said, “and will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.”

Trump Turnberry won’t host a future Open as long as the former president remains the owner. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Trump team has reportedly called The R&A to reconsider its position and Eric Trump shared a statement with the outlet pleading their case.

“My family is deeply committed to Scotland,” Eric Trump explained, “and has one singular focus – preserving Turnberry as the best golf course anywhere in the world.”

“We have invested nearly $200 million in the property, achieved the most prestigious accolades in the world of golf and have a course which is universally considered to be the best in the Open Championship rota.”

While the R&A has made a firm stance when it comes to hosting The Open on Trump properties, LIV Golf has already played a number of events on the former president’s courses.

The Women’s British Open in 2015 was the last major held at Trump Turnberry.

This year’s men’s Open heads to Royal Liverpool in England in July.