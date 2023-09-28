Trump Team Takes Down Chris Christie With Brutal Post Of Even More Brutal Photo

Videos by OutKick

Chris Christie continues to waste his stage time at the second GOP presidential debate with weak jabs at Donald Trump. Worse still, he left himself open to a brutal counterpunch.

“You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid to defend your record. You’re ducking…We’re going to call you Donald Duck,” said a smirking Christie.

And yet, somehow, that was only Christie’s second most cringe line of the day.

Earlier Wednesday, he embarrassed himself on X by quoting Taylor Swift in an attempt to increase his cred with younger voters:

“I was just a guy in the bleachers,” Christie wrote, “but after tonight, Trump will know we are never ever getting back together.”

Lame. Pathetic, even.

But it also set him up for the roast of the night.

Trump’s campaign finally responded to Christie’s repeated pokes with a photo. A photo that required no caption:

VERY, VERY DISRESPECTFUL! pic.twitter.com/tQKx4yjOH5 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 28, 2023

Yes, that photo is real.

And Christie asked for it.

Chris Christie is the chubby kid in high school who was rejected by the in-crowd and then spent the rest of his school years bitter instead of bettering himself.

He entered the race only to further his personal vendetta against Trump. Christie has no shot of winning the nomination.

Also known as a +21900 chance on OddsChecker.

Christie trails individuals who are not even running for president like Condoleezza Rice (20000) and Hillary Clinton (20900).

According to the same odds, Trump is now the favorite to win the general election, with a +196 to +230 lead over Joe Biden.

There is no bigger schmuck running for GOP nominee than Chris Christie.