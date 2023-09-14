Trump Now Leads Biden In RealClearPoltics Polling

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden in RealClearPoltics general election polling.

Trump last led Biden in May but dipped two points below the current president in July. Specifically, polling numbers have gradually increased over the past few weeks.

Here are the full results:

The shift comes as House Republicans announced an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden regarding the business dealings of his son Hunter.

Last month, Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing that Joe Biden attended a 2015 dinner with a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, that had paid Hunter $83,000 per month — which Biden and his camp repeatedly denied.

Republicans have also uncovered that Hunter used his father’s name to advance said deals.

Now, Senate Democrats will not remove Biden from office, even if the House has the votes. However, the inquiry should reveal to voters the degree to which Biden was aware of his son Hunter’s influence-peddling racket.

And it’s the voters who matter. They are already turning on Biden over the matter.

Hunter Biden Is Largely To Blame

Last week, a YouGov poll found that half of the American voters consider Biden “corrupt” following the results of the hearing.

Joe Biden’s knowledge of Hunter’s scheme will be a key talking point during the 2024 election. That and his cognitive decline, economy, and handling of the border.

In the meantime, a Washington Post columnist this week urged Biden to step down ahead of 2024.

“I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election,” wrote the outlet. “It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump.”

The columnist then argued Biden is “too old” to run again. And that Joe did not stop Hunter’s “attempts to impress clients” through the Biden name.

Ultimately, Biden is still the betting favorite to win in 2024, according to OddsChecker. However, he dropped this week from +200 to +225 for the first time in months.

Trump sits at +270, followed by Gov. DeSantis at +2000.

Here is the full list of odds: