Trump Loves The Farmers, Even The Ones Who Don’t Love Their Kids

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump is the greatest thing to happen to agriculture since FarmersOnly.com. Just ask him!

In a campaign video posted to Truth Social Friday, Former President Trump said “nobody in history did more for the farmers” than he did.

He started off by boasting about his administration’s actions on behalf of American farmers.

“I got them 28 billion with a ‘B,'” he said. “$28 billion from China based on how they were unfairly treated before me by the Chinese government.”

(Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

That $28 billion actually came in the form of a taxpayer-funded aid package in 2019 and 2020 during the Trump Administration.

“President Trump has great affection for America’s farmers and ranchers,” former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said at the time. “He knows that they’re fighting the fight and that they’re on the front lines.”

In Friday’s campaign video, Trump also said he “saved ethanol” and “made farmers happy and rich again.”

He released the video, of course, as a push to win Iowa, which will be the first major contest in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Donald Trump eliminated the inheritance tax for family farms.

Trump then used his video as an opportunity to brag about eliminating the “death tax.”

And that’s when things got weird.

“Someday it will become time for them to leave this beautiful earth, and they’ll be able to leave their farm without taxes to their children,” Trump said.

Aw, that sounds nice.

“I got rid of the death tax on farms so that when you do pass away on the assumption that you love your children, you can leave it to them and they won’t have to pay tax,” he continued.

Wait, on the “assumption?” But what if they don’t love their children?

“If you don’t love your children so much and there are some people that don’t, and maybe deservedly so, it won’t matter because frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything,” Trump concluded.

Incredible.

Farmer kids left in the barn because their parents don’t love them, probably. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Now, there are going to be people upset about a former president telling people they don’t have to love their children. And maybe they have a point.

But when it comes to leaving a prosperous farm to your snot-nosed, unappreciative spawn, I’m with Trump on this one.

Why should you leave your kids a fortune if they’re lazy and don’t deserve it?

What if you leave your giant sprawling Yellowstone ranch to the wrong child and he or she sells it off to some Yuppie resort?

And why give your son a hefty inheritance if you know he’s just going to spend it all on hookers and crack?

(Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

So who do the farmers love more — former President Trump or their children?

It’s a toss up.