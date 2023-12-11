‘True Detective’ Drops Intriguing Tease Tied To Season 1, Will Have Fans’ Spidey Senses Going Wild

Videos by OutKick

Will the new season of “True Detective” be tied to the original?

“True Detective: Night Country” premieres January 14th, and hype is through the roof for the fourth season of the hit mystery series.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey won’t be in the new season. Jodie Foster is the star, and she’s certainly one of the best in the game.

The plot is described as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Sounds interesting, and definitely intriguing. However, something else has popped on my radar, and it involves a recent Instagram post on the show’s official page.

The show shared the clip of Rust talking about growing up under the “night sky” of Alaska prior to moving to Texas. It was shared with the caption, “The darkness is about to claim a new territory – if you want to know what’s coming, you need only look to the past.”

Very interesting. Very interesting indeed. While I’m no expert, it would certainly seem like that’s an interesting callback to the first season.

Will “True Detective: Night Country” be tied to season one?

Does this possibly mean the new season will be tied into season one? Let’s not forget. The first run of “True Detective” is viewed by many as the single greatest season of TV ever made.

Creator Nic Pizzolatto didn’t write season four, but it’s not impossible to think he had some kind of hand in connecting it back to the original story.

After all, there’s precedent for such a thing. Marty and Rust were both mentioned in a newspaper clipping in season three tying their case to the ongoing investigation. There was a ton of speculation Harrelson and McConaughey would even appear in the season three finale, which didn’t happen.

What we do know is “True Detective” is incredibly intricate and well-thought out. Nothing happens by accident.

The video clip alone doesn’t say much other than it ties Rust back to Alaska – the season four setting for “Night Country.” However, it’s the caption that has me really intrigued. Again, nothing happens by accident in the “True Detective” universe. The caption is what has my spidey senses going off.

“The darkness is about to claim a new territory – if you want to know what’s coming, you need only look to the past.”

“True Detective: Night Country” premieres January 14. (Credit: HBO)

Very interesting, indeed. Now, I don’t think the two seasons will be that closely tied together, but I do now think there could be some unexpected Easter eggs for the true diehard fans. No matter what, the promotion is already messing with people, which is a great sign of things to come. January 14th can’t get here soon enough.