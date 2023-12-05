Horrifying ‘True Detective’ Season 4 Trailer Released

Videos by OutKick

A new trailer is out for the fourth season of “True Detective,” and I wouldn’t recommend watching it before trying to sleep.

The third season wrapped up in 2019, and “True Detective: Night Country” will premiere on HBO January 14.

To say fans are excited would be an understatement. The first season of “True Detective” might be the single greatest season of TV ever made, and the third season is also grade-A. When HBO does the show correctly (looking at you, season two!), it always turns out to be awesome.

It appears that’s likely going to be the case with season four.

“True Detective: Night Country” premieres January 14. (Credit: HBO)

New “True Detective: Night Country” trailer released.

It appears like that will be the case with season four. The plot is described as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

We also know it’s inspired by the Mary Celeste boat where the crew went missing and the Dyatlov Pass incident where nine Soviet hikers died for seemingly no known reason.

Judging from the new trailer, “True Detective: Night Country” is going to be a horrifying, sinister, captivating and very dark ride.

Give it a watch below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans can’t wait for season four.

I’m willing to put my hand up and say I speak for fans everywhere when I say season four of “True Detective” can’t come soon enough. I’d say four years between seasons is outrageous, but fans never thought there’d ever be another season after the third one.

When you get something you weren’t expecting, it’s hard to complain at all. Add in the fact the plot is awesome and Jodie Foster is the lead of the cast, and I’d argue it’s hard to say it won’t be great.

Without spoiling anything, I’d urge everyone to read up on the Dyatlov Pass incident. It’s one of the world’s great unsolved mysteries, and just from the trailers, I can tell it will play heavily into “Night Country.”

“True Detective: Night Country” faces huge expectations.

Let’s hope the new season of “True Detective” lives up to my insane expectations. We’ll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick starting January 14. Let me know your predictions and thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.