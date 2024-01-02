New ‘True Detective’ Season 4 Footage Offers Major Clues

Videos by OutKick

More footage from “True Detective: Night Country” has hit the web, and it’s guaranteed to stoke intrigue and interest.

The fourth season of the hit HBO show arrives January 14, and to say hype is soaring would be a massive understatement.

After a nearly four year break between seasons, “True Detective” will be back on TVs across America in under two weeks.

The plot of the newest season with Jodie Foster leading the way is described as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

“True Detective” returns January 14. (Credit: HBO)

“True Detective” season four tease offers new clues.

Does that grab your attention? Well, it certainly should, and we also know the new season will be inspired, in part, by the Dyatlov Pass incident. The infamous historical moment centers on the unexplained death of Soviet hikers in 1959. Several decades later and nobody knows for sure what will happen.

In a new tease for HBO Max’s January lineup, Foster’s character notes the missing men died before being frozen. That appears to be a direct tie to the horrific and deadly incident from 1959. A pretty significant clue for anyone who knows history.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Night Country” looks awesome.

I have very high hopes for “True Detective: Night Country.” The first season of “True Detective” is the greatest single season of TV ever made in my opinion, season three was also great and it’s best if we just look at season two as a spinoff that doesn’t matter. It wasn’t awful but definitely didn’t meet expectations.

Now, a fourth season arrives in less than two weeks, and anticipation is off the charts. People love sinister and mysterious stories, and nobody delivers it better than HBO.

A group of missing men in Alaska? Say no more. I have no doubt we’ll be taken on a very dark and unnerving journey. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Plus, Jodie Foster is a hell of an acting talent.

Will “True Detective: Night Country” live up to the hype? (Credit: HBO)

We’ll find out what happens January 14th, and I’ll definitely have a full review for everyone at OutKick. Can’t wait!