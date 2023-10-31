New ‘True Detective’ Season Might Be Inspired By Infamous And Unexplained Russian Event

Videos by OutKick

Is the new season of “True Detective” based on the infamous Dyatlov Pass incident?

The highly anticipated fourth season of the hit HBO series, titled “True Detective: Night Country,” premieres January 14th, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

It will be nearly four years between episodes once “Night Country” finally arrives. That’s a long time, and fans are amped up.

While plot details have been known for a while, a new report hints the season might have ties to a very infamous event in Russia.

Is “True Detective: Night Country” tied to the Dyatlov Pass incident?

The public plot details for the fourth season of the mystery series is described as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Those details have been known for months, and the plot description is one of the reasons fans are so fired up. It sounds fascinating.

Turns out there might be a little more to the story. Vanity Fair wrote a few days ago that the new season of the series appears to be “inspired by a mysterious event that transpired in Russia’s Dyatlov Pass in 1959, in which nine expert hikers were inexplicably found dead, with no obvious cause of their demise.”

Fans are fired up for “True Detective: Night Country.” (Credit: HBO)

What was the Dyatlov Pass incident?

For those of you who don’t know, the Dyatlov Pass incident remains one of the most interesting and debated topics on sites like Reddit and other forums.

A group of Soviet hikers in the northern Ural mountains, and reporting from the time indicated the scene where the bodies were found was straight out of a horror movie. The situation has intrigued people ever since, and even more than 60 years later, nobody knows what caused the death of the nine individuals. If the Russian government does know, it’s successfully concealed the secret for decades. Do you think you know the truth? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A memorial for the nine people killed in the Dyatlov Pass incident. (Credit: Wiki Commons/Public Domain/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dyatlov_Pass_incident#/media/File:ПамятникдятловцамнаМихайловскомкладбище.jpg)

You can go down some VERY deep rabbit holes on Reddit and other websites full of different theories. A couple of the popular ones are they stumbled upon a Soviet military experiment, an avalanche caused them to flee without proper gear, they were murdered by a different group that was never identified and there are plenty of people who believe there’s a paranormal explanation like Bigfoot or aliens.

To be totally open and honest, I don’t have a clue what happened. If you’re interested in learning more, just head to YouTube or Google.

What I do know is the Dyatlov Pass incident has captivated people for multiple generations, and I love the fact it might be the baseline of “True Detective: Night Country.” I was already amped after seeing the trailer and knowing Jodie Foster was leading the way. Now, I’m even more amped up.

Knowing what we know about “True Detective,” a paranormal explanation probably isn’t likely to appear in the show, but a sinister murder storyline definitely could.

“True Detective” returns for season four in 2024.

Season four arrives January 14, and we’ll definitely keep everyone updated here at OutKick. Send me your theories on the Dyatlov Pass incident to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.