Truck Full Of Sex Toys & Lubricant Overturned On Oklahoma Highway

A semi-truck and a box truck were involved in an accident on an Oklahoma highway this week. The result of the accident left the semi overturned with the contents of the trailer scattered all over the highway.

The contents scattered all over the highway were sex toys and tubes of lube. The highway had several lanes shutdown for hours as the cleanup took place.

Nobody was injured in the accident, but we don’t know how many of the sex toys were damaged.

News 9

Just A Lubed Up Highway

The best part of the accident is that nobody was injured. A close second to that is the exchange that took place between a reporter in a helicopter and the anchor covering the accident for a local news station.

Reporter Jim Gardner described the scene from the helicopter, “This is a semi that overturned and lost its load here.”

He goes on to explain how the accident happened and that the wreck was blocking an onramp before adding, “There is a lot of stuff to clean up.”

News 9

This Is Some Award Winning Coverage

And then the anchor asks Gardner if he can tell what is spilled all over the road. After a few moments of contemplating how he would answer the question, Gardner finally replies.

“We’re zooming in. Not really. Maybe you can tell. I can’t tell,” he says.

“There’s a lot of stuff laying all over the road, whatever it is. It’s going to take a long time to cleanup.”

Uhm… it looks like this wrecked semi spilled a load of dildos and lube all over I-40! Great camera work, @news9! pic.twitter.com/bdFh3hGuNs — The Lost Ogle (@TheLostOgle) September 15, 2022

Crazy Week In Sex Toys

This is the second such instance this week of sex toys causing a commotion. Earlier this week it was speculated that anal beads were used to aid a chess player win his match. And now we have sex toy spillage on a highway.

What a slippery slope.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun, the details of the crash and noted the “toys” were spilled everywhere.

Hopefully this accident doesn’t slow down the delivery of these toys too much. The last thing society needs right now is more angry and frustrated people.