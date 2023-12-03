Troy Coach Flips Out, Unleashes Rage After Missed Call: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall lost his temper Saturday against Appalachian State.

The Trojans beat the Mountaineers 49-23 in the Sun Belt title game, and a no-call in the third quarter sent Sumrall over the edge.

Troy’s head coach went ballistic after refs missed a facemask call. I’m not talking about a little yelling. I’m talking about being absolutely livid.

He looked ready to fight the world as he was held back. You can watch his grade-A meltdown below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

JON SUMRALL LIVID ON THE SIDELINE. (A likely missed facemask call set him off) pic.twitter.com/vmzbya6Usw — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2023

Jon Sumrall flips out during win over Appalachian State.

That’s pure rage. That’s the kind of rage you can’t fake or pretend to have. Sumrall was absolutely livid, and he made sure the refs knew it.

I’m sure this won’t be a surprise to anyone, but the sports world is loaded with fake tough guys. I often say there’s no faker tough guys than athletes and coaches. Sure, they hell a lot and puff out their chests, but everyone wants to be a gunfighter until it comes time to do the things gunfighters do. Most athletes are all talk and zero bite.

While I don’t know if Sumrall is a legit tough guy or not, I can say with complete and total certainty he can blow his lid.

That’s made crystal clear from his actions Saturday during his team’s huge win. To paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, I ain’t mad about it. I’m simply pointing out the facts. The refs blew a facemask call, and he cut it loose on them. You know things have escalated too far when a coach is being held back.

Troy coach Jon Sumrall flipped out in the Sun Belt title game over a missed call. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The good news is Troy won and Sumrall gave us one of the best moments of the season. Just don’t upset that man. Clearly, he can go off if he needs to!