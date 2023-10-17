Troy Aikman’s New Boo Previously Banned From Nordstrom Stores For ‘Stealing’ 4K In Goods

Videos by OutKick

The woman who stole Troy Aikman’s heart may be in trouble for stealing other goods.

Aikman’s new fling has bad blood with Nordstrom (yes, the department store chain). The 56-year-old NFL figure is dating 34-year-old Haley Clark, who received a two-year ban from Nordstrom stores after allegedly “stealing” nearly 4K in merchandise.

Instagram // @halonearth

Aikman and Clark went public with their relationship in June, shortly before his divorce from his second wife, Catherine Mooty, finalized.

In 2017, Nordstrom accused then-employee Haley Clark of wrongfully using the store’s employee privileges and rewards program — indulging $3,924.44 of unearned store credit and discounts. She denied the claims but agreed to accept the two-year ban to avoid criminal charges. The allegations were eventually settled in arbitration in 2019.

In court documents relayed by the Daily Mail, Nordstrom said Clark hooked up “friends and relatives” with generous discounts. “Plaintiff allowed her friends and relatives to make purchases using her Nordstrom employee discount in direct violation of Nordstrom policy.”

Clark fired back in 2018, suing for $200,000 in damages. “Plaintiff alleges that she was detained in a deliberately intimidating environment for the purpose of being coerced into signing various documents, including one purporting to be a promissory note evidencing a debt to Nordstrom,” Clark’s legal team declared in legal documents.

With Aikman’s reported $65 million net worth, Clark likely won’t be concerned about stepping into a Nordstrom anytime soon. Here’s to the happy couple!

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman stand on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)