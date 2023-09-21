Tropical Storm Ophelia Could Wreck Three NFL Games Sunday

Videos by OutKick

Get the ponchos out and get ready to hammer the under for a couple NFL games this Sunday. Thanks to a soon-to-be-developed storm system — aptly named Tropical Storm Ophelia — we could see some serious 1940s-style football at a trio of 1 p.m. games.

IF the current forecasts hold up — and they always do, right?! — the Bills-Commanders, Colts-Ravens and Patriots-Jets games could be absolute slogs on Sunday.

And buddy, those are the best games to watch. Buckle up.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is forecast to develop on Friday.



The maximum sustained winds are expected to be in the 50-60 mph range at landfall, but I suppose there's an outside shot of a hurricane.



Heavy rain and coastal surge is the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/34FfVmJ2kE — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 21, 2023

UPDATE:



tropical cyclone seems to be tracking for a direct hit Sunday to the 3 games mentioned previously:



WAS v BUF

BAL v IND

NYJ v NE



something to keep an eye on https://t.co/jXTbgZR9gY pic.twitter.com/mLX02Cetxn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 21, 2023

Patriots, Commanders and Ravens NFL games could be impacted by Tropical storm Ophelia

Upwards of 50 mph winds and dumping rain? Sounds like a blast!

There’s nothing better than a crazy-weather football game. It’s the most American thing we do each and every year.

Whether it was that one glorious Sunday back in 2013 where a blizzard absolutely wrecked the Sunday slate, that one Dolphins-Steelers game decades ago where they pretty much played in post-hurricane conditions, or the Bills-Pats game a few years ago where Mac Jones passed it a total one of time because it was so windy.

Doesn’t matter the type of weather, it’s all incredible TV. Must-watch. If you’re smart, they’re also easy gambling wins — assuming the forecasts hold up.

Let’s go ahead and check the unders while we’re here …

Bills-Commanders: 43.5.

Colts-Ravens: 44.

Jets-Pats: 36.5 (!!!).

That last one is incredible, and it could still drop as we get closer and the forecast gets more certain. That’s Iowa football levels of low, and I love it.

Coming from someone who’s lived in Florida his whole life, those above forecast cones could certainly change. I will say, we’re only three days out. When you’re that close, the models tend to be a bit more in agreement. We’ll see.

In any event, here’s a throwback we can all enjoy: