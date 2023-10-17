Tristan Wirfs Refuses To Trade Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Creamsicle’ Jersey To Lions Penei Sewell

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as the Bucs offense mustered just six points despite wearing their sweet “creamsicle” throwback jerseys. As has become custom in professional sports, players met on the field after the game. Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell tried to do a jersey swap with Bucs offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

However, Wirfs couldn’t oblige. Any other jersey would be fine. But, Wirfs wasn’t willing to part with the “creamsicle” jersey that the Buccaneers donned this weekend.

He even told Sewell that he’ll send him another jersey later in the season.

The exchange itself is funny. I applaud Wirfs for keeping the cool jersey. However, I have a general beef with the jersey swap practice in and of itself.

These guys are supposed to hate each other. Leave that nonsense for the lame non-contact sports like basketball and soccer. NBA jersey swaps don’t bother me.

Anger, aggression and violence are part of the game. I understand putting that aside after the final whistles blows and showing respect for your opponent. A “good game” handshake or hug is fine.

Even Wirfs and Sewell — who don’t directly face one another on the field — showing mutual respect is fine. In fact, that probably means a lot to the younger player, Sewell, coming from a veteran like Wirfs.

Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers run onto the field in their “creamsicle” throwback jerseys prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But, Sewell asks for the jersey. He had to ruin a great moment of shared respect between two competitors. And then, to make matters worse, Wirfs offers to … what, mail him a jersey later?? In exchange for his jersey!?

Just go to NFL.com and buy a Tristan Wirfs jersey if you want one so badly. I looked it up. Sewell can buy a “Wirfs” jersey — “creamsicle” version, even — for $170. There’s a coupon, too, so he could get it cheaper.

$170 is a small price to pay, especially when the alternative is selling your dignity.