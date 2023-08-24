Tristan Wirfs Mic’d Up At Buccaneers Practice, Delivers Several Gems Including Referring To O-Line As ‘Fat Little Piggies’

Videos by OutKick

This is a fun time of year for NFL players. The season hasn’t started yet, so hopes are high for all players and teams. Plus, the grind of a long season hasn’t yet taken its toll. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slapped a microphone on star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and it proved that Wirfs is in great spirits heading into the season.

Of course, Wirfs hasn’t yet had to watch Baker Mayfield screw up behind him. At least, not in a game that counted. It’s probably going to be a long year for the Buccaneers as they transition from Tom Brady to Mayfield.

For now, though, Wirfs is in a great mood! He dropped some gems during his practice wearing the mic.

There was a funny exchange between Wirfs and assistant head coach Harold Goodwin.

“Just so everyone understands, Tristan is mic’d up,” Goodwin says as he leans into Wirfs. “So don’t say anything dumb and don’t talk about that rash between his legs. That’s personal business.”

“So what if it’s itchy,” Wirfs responds.

Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Then, he proceeds to give nicknames and call signs to his teammates. Clearly, Wirfs is a Top Gun fan, choosing both “Rooster” and “Maverick” as part of the process.

He tells Mayfield that “we almost had you” as he tries to get the quarterback to “slip up” and say something stupid. Wirfs also refers to those listening in as “snipers on the roof.”

As part of his job as the leader on the offensive line, he implores his fellow line-mates to hustle to the line after the huddle.

“No matter how tired we are, we can trot up there. Like fat, little piggies.”

The video is worth watching:

This is the content we need! It’s proof that football season is right around the corner.

Just two weeks until kickoff!