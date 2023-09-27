Tributes Pour In For Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson, Dead At 86

Videos by OutKick

Baseball legend Brooks Robinson, who spent his storied career with Orioles, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.

Robinson is frequently heralded as the best third baseman in baseball — playing his way to 18 All-Star selections and two World Series titles. His faster-than-a-whip glove on the defensive side raised his star in the league, leading to his nickname as The Human Vacuum Cleaner and 16 Gold Glove selections, ranked only in MLB history behind Greg Maddux.

A Statement from the Robinson Family and the Orioles:



“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of… — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 26, 2023

Two-time World Series champion, 1964 AL MVP, 18-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glover.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/hp7aBLSUpO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2023

The Hall of Famer spent 23 years in Baltimore. His longtime team released a joint statement on Tuesday alongside his family.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” his family and the Orioles posted Tuesday afternoon. No details were provided on Robinson’s death.

The statement added, “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – UNDATED: Brooks Robinson #5 of the Baltimore Orioles swings during a game at Memorial Stadium circa 1960’s in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Robinson played in 2,896 career games. He clocked 268 home runs, and 1,357 RBIs and maintained a batting average of .267.

In 1964, Robinson was crowned AL MVP, batting .318, adding 28 home runs and 118 RBIs.

His MVP-level talent helped elevate the Orioles to a 1970 World Series win over the Cincinnati Reds. Robinson first won the World Series with the Orioles in 1966, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former Baltimore Orioles skipper Earl Weaver eulogized the legendary third baseman.

“Brooks was maybe the last guy to get into the clubhouse the day of the game, but he would be the first guy on the field,” Weaver said. “He’d be taking his groundballs, and we’d all go, ‘Why does Brooks have to take any groundballs?’

“I wouldn’t expect anything else from Brooks. Seeing him work like that meant a lot of any young person coming up. He was so steady, and he steadied everybody else.”

Rest in Peace

One of the best plays EVER by a third baseman



RIP Brooks Robinson pic.twitter.com/dabAmThVrt — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 26, 2023

"When Brooks Robinson came into the clubhouse, all eyes were on him.”



Harold Reynolds and the MLB Tonight crew reflect on the @Orioles legend's impact on the game of baseball and those around him pic.twitter.com/9jRI3C72GR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2023

Jim Palmer reflects on the legacy of Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/2UlvMt5gBd — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 26, 2023

Long Brooks Robinson story I believe I told on radio:



When the Orioles played in Memorial Stadium, the PA announcer was named Rex Barney. When a fan made a great catch of a foul ball, he'd say, "Give that fan a contract." At a game with my dad and Brooks fouls off a pitch. Dad… pic.twitter.com/tdfrksoBAX — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 26, 2023

Was awoken to many texts about the passing of the great Brooks Robinson. Never have I met a human like Mr. Brooks. Represented #Birdland until his final day. Rest Easy Sir. You will be missed greatly by the entire baseball family. You did It the right way. pic.twitter.com/X3BPzbZ3kO — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) September 26, 2023