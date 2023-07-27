Videos by OutKick

It was not a huge surprise when Trey’Dez Green committed to LSU back in April. The Jackson, Louisiana-native chose to stay in The Boot over offers from nine other schools, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State and Colorado.

Green, a Class of 2024 recruit, brings an interesting dynamic to Baton Rouge. Not only is he an immediate impact player for head football coach Brian Kelly he may also bring a lot of juice for head basketball coach Matt McMahon.

LSU landed a two-sport star.

The two-sport athlete has been flying up the rankings in both sports. Green is considered a four-star, top-100 prospect as a tight end. He is also the No. 1-ranked power forward prospect in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder is set up well to be a menace on the gridiron and on the hardwood at LSU.

As a junior, Green caught 42 passes for 846 yards (20.6 yards per catch!) and caught 14 touchdowns in 12 games from the wide receiver position. There was only one game in which he didn’t find pay dirt.

Good luck trying to stop him in the paint.

Trey’Dez Green is top tier basketball talent, sleeper prospect that has power 5 talent. Will play basketball in college #RLHoops pic.twitter.com/v4rqWqK1sH — RecruitLook Hoops (@RL_Hoops) April 24, 2023

Green’s focus right now, though, is on football. His senior season is quickly approaching and football will also be his primary focus next year at LSU.

The Zachary High School Broncos will get their season underway on Sept. 1, but training camp is underway and preseason scrimmages are not far off. Green looks like a full-grown man amongst boys during practice.

His teammates, and even his coaches, look up at the two-sport phenom. No one else on the field comes anywhere close to his height and Green towers over everybody— even the offensive line.

Perhaps most impressive, however, is his wingspan. Green’s fingers come awfully close to touching his knees when left to hang at his side.

Here is better look, just to further put it in perspective:

(Image courtesy: Trey’Dez Green)

Green lists himself at 6-foot-6 and a half. His arms stretch closer to the seven, even eight-foot mark.

It is unclear if Green will play both sports for LSU, or just football. Either way, all his teammates have to do is throw him the ball above the defender’s head and he will pull it down for six or the slam.

Trey’Dez Green. Remember the name, but more importantly, remember the arms!