Troubling Video Shows Texas High School Ref Ripping A Player’s Helmet Off

A high school football ref in Texas is in hot water after ripping a player’s helmet off.

Video shows a ref absolutely mauling a player and ripping his helmet off after the player bumped into him during a Friday game between Whitney and Dallas Madison, according to Yahoo Sports.

The player was later identified as Trey Haynes, whose dad is the head coach of Whitney. To make matters even crazier, the ref then threw a flag and ejected Haynes, despite the fact the official was 100% in the wrong.

You can watch the absolutely insane situation unfold below.

Here’s the view from the film… pic.twitter.com/nMpuzc2FC5 — Dillon Hightower (@CoachHightower3) September 30, 2023

Below is another angle of the moment shared by Trey’s mother.

Texas ref rips player’s helmet off.

The Texas University Interscholastic League announced Saturday morning that the situation was being “actively” investigated following the video going viral, and it was reported Monday the ref has been temporarily removed, according to KeraNews.org.

It doesn’t look like it took long at all for the governing body to pull him following his insane antics.

The UIL is aware of an incident involving a sports official and a student athlete during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity football game last night (Friday, 9/29). This situation is of great concern to us and we are actively looking into the matter. — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) September 30, 2023

You simply can’t have a ref on the field who manhandles a student-athlete because he accidentally ran into him coming across the middle.

That’s absolutely nuts, but high school football in Texas is a different kind of animal. Anyone who’s ever watched “Friday Night Lights” knows that’s true, but a ref ripping a player’s helmet off is next level crazy.

What could ever drive anyone to do such a thing?

Texas high school football ref goes viral after ripping a player’s helmet off. (Credit: Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if the ref is ever allowed to return. As a betting man, my money would be on no, and for now, he’s sidelined. Just an incredibly stupid decision and indefensible actions.