Trevor May Eviscerates A’s Owner After Announcing Retirement: ‘Greedy F-ck’

Oakland A’s pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement from baseball on Monday afternoon before immediately proceeding to blast team owner John Fisher.
Fisher isn’t exactly the most-liked man in Oakland these days as the Athletics prepare to move the franchise to Las Vegas. May, along with plenty of A’s fans, doesn’t believe Fisher cares about baseball or the fact that he’s uprooting the team and heading East.
May laid out all of his feelings during a Twitch stream, and to say they were passionate would be an understatement.
“Sell the team, dude. I tried to get a ‘Sell’ shirt. It didn’t get here fast enough. Sell it, man. Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a sh-t about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork,” May said while addressing Fisher’s parents, who founded Gap.
“If you’re going to be a greedy f-ck, own it. There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. … Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power, you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”
Trevor May talking about John Fisher is 🔥 https://t.co/7l25ANUKCi pic.twitter.com/sH6NDJI777
— Vitamin Dee (@2Legit2QuitDee) October 16, 2023
The Athletics were the worst team in baseball this past season posting a record of 50-112. May is calling it a career at 34-years-old with a career record of 36-28 and an ERA of 4.24.
Again, are we supposed to ignore the decades that A’s fans have refused to show up to games in Oakland? Yes, your stadium is garbage. Yes, you are not getting a new stadium. Why? Because you, the “loyal Oakland A’s fans” voted against public funding for it. You voted in policies and politicians who were hostile to a private stadium being built without INSANE stipulations for impossible environmental impact requests and to include billions in free construction for public housing. You proposed a stadium in Jack London Square, tearing down viable businesses, that fans would need to take a sky gondola to.
So yes, you are responsible for the A’s leaving because you ran them out, A’s fans. Weird, as you have such a stellar record of voting in business-friendly politicians who would do anything but turn Oakland into a cesspool of filth, homelessness, violence, and crime, all with some of the highest housing prices in the country.