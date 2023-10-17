Trevor May Eviscerates A’s Owner After Announcing Retirement: ‘Greedy F-ck’

Videos by OutKick

Oakland A’s pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement from baseball on Monday afternoon before immediately proceeding to blast team owner John Fisher.

Fisher isn’t exactly the most-liked man in Oakland these days as the Athletics prepare to move the franchise to Las Vegas. May, along with plenty of A’s fans, doesn’t believe Fisher cares about baseball or the fact that he’s uprooting the team and heading East.

May laid out all of his feelings during a Twitch stream, and to say they were passionate would be an understatement.

“Sell the team, dude. I tried to get a ‘Sell’ shirt. It didn’t get here fast enough. Sell it, man. Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a sh-t about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork,” May said while addressing Fisher’s parents, who founded Gap.

“If you’re going to be a greedy f-ck, own it. There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. … Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power, you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”

The Athletics were the worst team in baseball this past season posting a record of 50-112. May is calling it a career at 34-years-old with a career record of 36-28 and an ERA of 4.24.