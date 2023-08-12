A’s Broadcaster Torches Team Ownership Over Move To Vegas: ‘Not Professional’

Videos by OutKick

Oakland A’s ownership is facing heavy criticism from many different parts of the sports world. But the latest criticism comes from just about the least likely place: one of the team’s own broadcasters.

Amaury Pi-González, who calls A’s games on the Spanish-language station, recently gave an interview to SF Gate in the Bay Area. And boy he did not hold back.

“Sell the team” has become a rallying cry for A’s fans, frustrated with team owner John Fisher and his apparent disregard for Oakland.

Pi-Gonzalez seemingly agrees with the chant, even though he calls their games.

“If you tell the fans right now that Mr. Fisher is selling next week, there’ll be a parade in Oakland,” he said.

Boy, if Kevin Brown got suspended for an innocuous comment about the Orioles’ recent history, imagine how much worse this situation could be.

Pi-Gonzalez wasn’t done yet.

He criticized all the parties involved, but specifically called out the team for not being “professional.”

“But I think this could have been handled in a more professional way. And it hasn’t. I blame both the city of Oakland, and I blame the A’s,” he said.



Shots fired!

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Oakland Athletics fans fill RingCentral Coliseum during a reverse boycott game against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Oakland A’s Ownership Has Lots To Answer For

He also went after the seemingly haphazard nature of the new stadium situation in Vegas, saying it “looks to me like it was done in haste.”

“It’s just, to me, it’s not professional the way they’ve been doing this,” he concluded.

These are extremely harsh remarks towards your own employer. And Pi-Gonzalez said that no one from the team has told him to stop discussing the chants, the move, or told him what he can or can’t say.

But you’d have to imagine that once the A’s ownership sees the interview, that all might change.

Pi-Gonzalez speaks for a lot of fans, and given the backlash in Baltimore, maybe he’ll avoid punishment. At the same time, it’s extremely rare to see this kind of frank criticism in a public forum.

But for him, clearly, the lack of professionalism involved makes it worth speaking out.