Trevor Lawrence Mic’d Up At Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Reveals That He’s Pretty Boring

Videos by OutKick

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised everyone last NFL season when they won their last five NFL regular season games to capture the AFC South crown. Then, they came back from a 27-0 deficit in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Chargers to win.

The Jags and Lawrence also gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the Divisional Round before falling 27-20.

With that, many people expect Jacksonville to pick right up and continue their upward momentum. After all, they have the former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on the roster and he improved greatly from Year 1 to Year 2. So, a third-year leap is not out of the question.

But while Lawrence might be extremely exciting to watch play the game, he’s not particularly exciting to listen to talking about it.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on August 03, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Jaguars put a microphone on Lawrence this week. That’s something many teams do around this time of the season. Some of it produces great content, like when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slapped a microphone on Tristan Wirfs.

In fact, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert — who seems like he would be boring — actually revealed himself to be quite a bit more interesting than assumed.

But Lawrence is the opposite. He seems like he’d be interesting. Unfortunately, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Look, no one cares how funny or interesting Trevor Lawrence is. All the Jacksonville Jaguars care about is how he plays Sunday (or Thursday… Or Monday… Or maybe even Saturday or Friday in today’s heavily proliferated NFL schedule).

Who cares that he’s playing it pretty vanilla during practice?

The Jaguars begin their season with a game at Indianapolis. But the real showdown comes in the form of a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

That’s what Trevor Lawrence needs to be focused on, and he clearly is.