Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Calls Out Internet Troll For Wishing Death On The QB

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa is rushing to his defense after a rude comment from an online troll.

The 6-3 Jaguars are coming off a brutal 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and Lawrence struggled the entire game. The former first overall pick finished with just 185 passing yards on 17/29 attempts, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was a brutal game.

A fan posted on Lawrence’s Instagram post for his wife’s birthday that he hopes “God takes your man. Incompetent [trash can emoji]. You’re only in it for the money anyway,” according to the New York Post.

Marissa responded by posting a screenshot of the comment with the caption, “I don’t usually post this stuff but this is not okay…. Please report this account.”

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa fires back at troll’s inappropriate comment. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

As OutKick readers know, I have a pretty high bar for what I consider to be inappropriate. It takes a lot to get me to that threshold.

It seems like this post meets that standard. I don’t care how upset you are about a loss, commenting you “Hope God takes your man” and tagging a player’s wife is absurd.

To be clear, saying you hope God takes someone is literally saying you hope they die. Let’s not allow there to be any confusion on that. What kind of loser do you need to be to post that?

It’s a great example of how everyone is way tougher from behind a computer screen. Keyboard warriors remain very predictable.

I’m all for trash talk, banter and heated exchanges. Stuff like that is what makes sports great. That’s what OutKick readers love to see. It’s where the OutKick family thrives.

However, calling for death is downright crazy and just bizarre. The unfortunate thing is in our current climate, you never know when someone might actually be crazy enough to do something stupid. You can’t be too safe these days.

Is saying someone’s in it for the money inappropriate? It’s certainly a bit crass, but in terms of trash talk, people being accused of chasing athletes for money isn’t new. Not at all. That’s definitely not to say that’s the case with Marissa and Trevor Lawrence, but it’s not new. Saying you wish God would come take a person away is definitely taking things to a level where it’s no longer fun.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa calls out fan for inappropriate remark. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Stay spicy and stay frosty, but don’t be wishing death on people. There’s no reason for that at all. Let me know your opinion at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.