Trevor Lawrence Calls Out The Haters On Social Media

Trevor Lawrence doesn’t care what you think about the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And why should he? Sure, they started the season 1-2 and took a beating from the Houston Texans. But now they’re on top of the AFC South — winning four games in the last 21 days.

Turns out, the Jags don’t suck so bad after all.

But apparently the critics aren’t convinced that Jacksonville is for real. And Lawrence took the time to call them out on social media Saturday.

“Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win. #Analysts,” the 24-year-old QB posted on X.

Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win 👀 #Analysts pic.twitter.com/22xQHp2SIA — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 21, 2023

The Pro Bowler didn’t specify which hashtag analysts he was referring to, but my guess is Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick are included in the cryptic post.

During Thursday’s pregame show before the Jaguars took on the New Orleans Saints, both former players were highly critical of Lawrence.

“He was supposed to be a generational talent. I just haven’t seen it,” Sherman said.

Then Fizpatrick piled on: “I’d like to see Trevor take the step from being the 15th, 16th, 17th best QB in the league into that next tier.”

And to really drive home the point, Sherman continued to harp on Lawrence throughout the game.

Amp brother I’m waiting on this fantastic Trevor that apparently I have been missing to show up. https://t.co/vPaW2iv85Z — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 20, 2023

Exactly! I’m speaking on what the tape says as objectively as I can. But since it’s not praising their favorite players then I’m the bad guy. T Law has 2 completions in the 2nd half. He has looked good running the ball but doesn’t look confident in the pocket right now. https://t.co/2qFWPdcOrj — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 20, 2023

The Jags won that game 31-24, by the way. Lawrence finished with 204 passing yards and a touchdown. He added another 59 yards on the ground.

The Jaguars will have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games next Sunday when they face the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Jacksonville’s 5–2 start is the best record the team has had through seven games since 2007.

So keep talking to yourself, #analysts! Trevor Lawrence ain’t listening.

