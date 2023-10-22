Trevor Lawrence Calls Out The Haters On Social Media

Videos by OutKick
Trevor Lawrence doesn’t care what you think about the Jacksonville Jaguars.
And why should he? Sure, they started the season 1-2 and took a beating from the Houston Texans. But now they’re on top of the AFC South — winning four games in the last 21 days.
Turns out, the Jags don’t suck so bad after all.
But apparently the critics aren’t convinced that Jacksonville is for real. And Lawrence took the time to call them out on social media Saturday.
“Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win. #Analysts,” the 24-year-old QB posted on X.
The Pro Bowler didn’t specify which hashtag analysts he was referring to, but my guess is Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick are included in the cryptic post.
During Thursday’s pregame show before the Jaguars took on the New Orleans Saints, both former players were highly critical of Lawrence.
“He was supposed to be a generational talent. I just haven’t seen it,” Sherman said.
Then Fizpatrick piled on: “I’d like to see Trevor take the step from being the 15th, 16th, 17th best QB in the league into that next tier.”
And to really drive home the point, Sherman continued to harp on Lawrence throughout the game.
The Jags won that game 31-24, by the way. Lawrence finished with 204 passing yards and a touchdown. He added another 59 yards on the ground.
The Jaguars will have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games next Sunday when they face the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Jacksonville’s 5–2 start is the best record the team has had through seven games since 2007.
So keep talking to yourself, #analysts! Trevor Lawrence ain’t listening.
This reminds me of the Ducks coach’s “racist” (according to Sherm) pre-game speech before the Colorado game when he said “rooted in substance, not flash. They are looking for clicks, we’re looking for wins.” This is exactly Trevor Lawrence’s attitude and I love it! Keep getting those W’s.
20+ years ago when “message boards” and social media was in its infancy but growing … I told a Power5 HFC I would be glad to address his team and recommend to them how to “deal with” anonymous criticism / comments on-line. … He thanked me but didn’t see it as a problem.
I was smarter than I thought I was. He wasn’t so smart.