Trevor Bauer’s Accuser Asks Court To End ‘Witch Hunt’, Void Subpoena

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the start of the season after his administrative leave was extended through April 16 and the Los Angeles Times reports attorneys for the woman who accused the pitcher of sexual assault said he has been engaging in a “witch hunt” against her.

On Friday, the woman’s attorneys argued in a Los Angeles court filing asking to throw out the supoena that Bauer continues to fight in a restraining order case that was decided seven months ago and wrote: “Mr. Bauer’s harassing and abusive conduct in retaliation must stop.”

While the woman’s request for a restraining order was denied and the Los Angeles County district attorney declined to charge Bauer with a crime, the pitcher said in a video last month that information he may learn from the records could help him argue that he did nothing wrong.

In the video, he said he shouldn’t be suspended for what he claims were two nights of rough but consensual sex.

Even in the absence of charges, the league can suspend Bauer for violating its sexual assault policy.

Bauer’s legal camp has told the court they believed the records could show how the woman implemented “a plan to seek rough sex so she could later seek to profit,” the LA Times reports. The woman’s attorneys denied she pursued the case for fame or money in the hearing on the restraining order.

His legal camp told the court the records could support their contention that her attorneys were aware they were “misusing a proceeding designed to protect real victims of domestic violence to gain publicity” and Bauer thus should be reimbursed for his legal fees, the outlet reports.

A hearing is set April 4.

