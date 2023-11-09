Trevor Bauer Inches Closer To Comeback After Agents Reportedly Meet With MLB Teams

Videos by OutKick
A Trevor Bauer comeback seems possible now more than ever. Bauer has been away from an MLB mound since June 2021 after facing allegations of sexual assault from Lindsey Hill and three other women.
Bauer’s agents reportedly met with MLB teams this week. New York Post’s Jon Heyman said that the former Cy Young-winning pitcher’s representation has been in contact with ‘several’ MLB teams as the 32-year-old aims for a comeback after settling with Lindsey Hill last month.
MLB, the Dodgers and even the sports media ruled out Bauer for good without regard for the validity of Hill’s claims. Bauer has come a long way since Hill alleged that the pitcher assaulted her. He has maintained his innocence for years, and after settling, Bauer’s path for a comeback looks set.
L.A. County chose to not file a criminal charge against Bauer due to Hill’s claims lacking sufficient evidence. Bauer sued Hill for defamation last year; she agreed to resolve all litigation without receiving payment from Bauer on Oct. 2.
After the settlement was announced, Bauer released confirmed text messages from Hill, showing intentions to extort Bauer through communications with her friends. He signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.
Bauer garnered support as some argued the pitcher was wrongly accused.
Hill met with Bauer several times in 2021. At one point, she mentioned playing the role of an accuser extorting a wealthy athlete, raising suspicions against her claims.
Hill’s allegations against Bauer led to his placement on MLB’s administrative leave list and a 194-game suspension (originally 324) for allegedly violating their domestic abuse guidelines.
Bauer spent last season in Japan, pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
In his final season with the Dodgers, Bauer posted a 2.59 ERA, 137 K’s and an 8-5 record across 17 starts. He has a career 83-69 record and a 3.79 ERA.
