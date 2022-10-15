Trent Grisham Drops F-Bomb On Live TV Interview After Hitting Monster Homer To Lift Padres Over Dodgers In NLDS



San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham said exactly what Padres fans were thinking when he dropped a loud “Let’s F’n Go” on live television. Grisham was being interview by FOX’s Tom Verducci following the Padres’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Petco Park.

“Let’s fucking go San Diego”



– Trent Grisham pic.twitter.com/JcYWVakjFu — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) October 15, 2022

Trent Grisham had plenty to celebrate. Earlier in the night he hit a solo home-run that ultimately would be the deciding factor. The Padres now have a shocking 2-1 game lead over LA in the NLDS.

TRENT GRISHAM LEADS THE POSTSEASON IN HOME RUNS

Grisham has been absolutely on fire this postseason. He leads all of baseball with 3 home runs so far as the Padres show that they are serious contenders in their World Series pursuit.

This is why I love the playoffs. Literally nothing matters during the regular season once the postseason starts. You can look at all the stats, analytics, sweeps, whatever. Doesn’t matter. You show up every single game and it’s 0-0.

The Dodgers set a franchise record 111 wins this year. They are now 1 game out from not even advancing to the NLCS.

It’s chaos. It’s madness. And I love it.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DODGERS IN A MUST-WIN GAME TONIGHT

The NLDS could end Saturday night as the Padres will send starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (and his glossy ear) against the Dodgers’ Tyler Anderson.

Game 4 is going to be an absolute wild watch for baseball fans. To take Trent Grisham’s line, Let’s F’n Go.