Trent Dilfer Spends Day 1 On Job Showing UAB Cheerleader His Super Bowl Ring At Bahamas Bowl

Trent Dilfer won’t officially take over as the next head football coach at UAB until after Friday’s Bahamas Bowl showdown, but that doesn’t mean the former Super Bowl champ isn’t already hitting the ground running.

Dilfer was on the sidelines to kick off college football bowl season Friday, taking in the sights and sounds from UAB’s game against Miami (Ohio).

The 50-year-old was named UAB’s newest head coach shortly after Thanksgiving, a big leap from his current gig as head coach at Lipscomb Academy, in Nashville.

It’s no doubt a big challenge for Dilfer, but one our man seems more than ready to embrace. And by that, I mean yukking it up with the cheerleaders before halftime and showing off the hardware!

Trent Dilfer showing a UAB cheerleader his Super Bowl ring & taking a picture pic.twitter.com/WuMQIn0xsj — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 16, 2022

Trent Dilfer at UAB Bahamas Bowl.

Trent Dilfer shows off Super Bowl ring at Bahamas Bowl

Trent! First day on the job and Dilfer comes out FIRING.

As Michael Scott (Wayne Gretzky) once said, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Trent Dilfer casually wearing his Super Bowl ring Day 1 on the job and showing it off to a UAB cheerleader is a Bahamas Bowl storyline I did NOT see coming this morning.

Side note: I had absolutely no idea there was an actual bowl game on today. Not great.

Anyway, ESPN’s ill-timed snitch on Dilfer didn’t go unnoticed in the Twitter world. Shocking!

espn definitely just snitched on trent dilfer by showing him on the sideline trying to rizz up a uab cheerleader by showing off his super bowl ring. that's a crazy first look. hilarious start to the bahamas bowl. — Logan (@loganstephens24) December 16, 2022

I thought the Herm Edwards era at Arizona St would be peak comedy of errors but Dilfer at UAB could be a time. https://t.co/6vGVb5ax8S — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) December 16, 2022

Trent gonna get fired on his first day on the job https://t.co/vFgyiwVQWi — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 16, 2022

Future scandal in the making lol. — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) December 16, 2022

Dilfer’s sideline show-and-tell wasn’t the only interaction he had with the UAB faithful during Friday’s Bahamas Bowl.

He also took a minute to dap up all the fellas before the game!

Don’t know if he went full Deion Sanders and told them all to hit the transfer portal first thing in the morning, but who knows.

Trent seems like a bit of a loose cannon already, so I wouldn’t be surprised!