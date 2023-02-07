Trent Dilfer Doesn’t Find Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers ‘Impressive,’ Gets Sacked For Crazy Opinion

Videos by OutKick

Legendary game manager Trent Dilfer came after Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and their era of QBs (from the late aughts through the 2010s) — calling the generation of quarterbacking not so impressive.

Dilfer really stretched his logic against the G.O.A.T. and company during a scene from ESPN’s 30-for-30 special, “Bullies of Baltimore.”

"The modern day game does not impress me…what's impressive is what they did."



Trent Dilfer would put the 2000 @Ravens accomplishments up against anyone. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qOYuKDnMcl — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2023

Whether it was for publicity or out of pure lunacy, Dilfer stated that his generation of QBs and those before him were superior to Brady’s era because of the supposed rule advantages granted by the NFL in 2010 and onward.

While it’s no secret that the NFL has stuck its neck out for QBs in recent seasons with an uptick in egregious Roughing the Passer calls, Dilfer showed little to no respect Rodgers, Brady and other elite names that had double and triple the career production that the former Ravens QB had.

“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer said. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.”

“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive. What’s impressive is what they did,” he added.

Unfortunately for Dilfer, the numbers never lie. Online critics sacked Dilfer, especially after not giving Brady his flowers, for delivering the outrageous hot take.

As longtime Patriots reporter Tom Curran shared on Twitter, “From ’01 thru ’07, Dilfer had 29 starts, 31 TDs and 38 picks. He’d been in the league 7 yrs when Brady made his first start.

“Brady had 197 TDs to 86 picks in 110 starts over the same span. Those were his first 7 years as a starter. When it was ‘harder,’ Brady was still outrageous.”

Across the board, Brady proved to be a superior QB to Dilfer, with or without the NFL’s help.

Dilfer does have the 2000 Super Bowl win, but it pales in comparison to Brady’s seven championships. Brady also boasts nearly 70,000 more regular-season passing yards and over 500 more passing TDs than the ex-Ravens QB.

By the time Dilfer retired in 2006, Brady had already won three Super Bowls.

It was a bold claim for Dilfer to make, especially coming from the guy that threw for 153 passing yards in his Super Bowl win, a championship that has long been attributed to coach Brian Billick and one of the greatest regular-season defenses in NFL history, led by Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis.

The receipts were pulled up on Dilfer, which will hopefully inspire him to think twice before sounding off in the future.

