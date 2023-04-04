Trent Dilfer Responds To Hugh Freeze’s Spring Game Proposal By Standing Up To Nick Saban, Alabama

Videos by OutKick

As spring football continues across the country and culminates with spring games, Trent Dilfer is not backing down from Nick Saban and Alabama. If the Crimson Tide wanted to play tomorrow, the Blazers of UAB would be on the bus to Tuscaloosa today.

With Auburn set to play its intra-squad scrimmage this weekend, Hugh Freeze expressed his frustration with the current system. He finds spring games to be a detriment to the limited practice period and offered a solution for how to make it a more valuable experience.

In response to Freeze’s suggestion, multiple Group of Five programs across the Yellowhammer State were quick to get on board.

Troy was the first, Trent Dilfer and UAB was second.

If an offer was extended for the Trojans to travel north on Highway 231 and play the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a spring exhibition, Troy head coach Jon Sumrall is down.

I wouldn’t have a problem with it. I’d go play. — Jon Sumrall, via 247 Sports

The same goes for Dilfer, who is still in his first six months with UAB. He isn’t backing down from the mighty Crimson Tide, because why would he? The Blazers have nothing to lose!

I was jumping out my skin like, yes! If (Saban) called tomorrow and asked if we wanted to get together to scrimmage, I’d get on the buses now and take the team to Tuscaloosa. — Trent Dilfer, via Chris Vannini

Specifically, Dilfer appreciated Freeze’s mention of injury risk during a game versus a practice or intra-squad scrimmage. He thinks that is where progress could be made in changing the rules.

Unfortunately, the idea of playing in-state scrimmages in lieu of a spring game isn’t allowed by NCAA rules. Division II passed a rule that will allow one spring football scrimmage with another team starting in 2024. Perhaps Freeze’s comments will get the ball rolling for Division I.

Who wouldn’t want to see first-year head coach Trent Dilfer lead his team into Bryant-Denny Stadium and coach against Nick Saban?! The coaches are in, why isn’t the NCAA?