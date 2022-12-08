Netflix’s New Spy Series ‘Treason’ Looks Like A Rush Of Energy

“Treason” might be Netflix’s latest intriguing series.

The streaming giant is known for releasing some solid original content (although, nothing touches HBO Max), and it looks like the limited series could be an absolute banger.

The plot of “Treason,” is simply, “When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light.”

While that by itself isn’t overly spicy, the trailer paints a very fun journey for viewers.

Is “Treason” guaranteed to be a hit?

Predicting the success or quality of a movie or show based off a trailer is a lot like playing blackjack in Vegas. It’s complete gambling. Studios can easily cut a fire trailer and then release a trash product.

“Serenity” with Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey is the greatest example of a studio fleecing viewers with an incredible trailer and then hitting them with a horrific movie.

However, if the product is actually legit and solid, there’s a very good chance “Treason” blows up. People are craving great entertainment, especially stuff that’s a bit mysterious and edgy.

For example, the last true spy show that came out lately was “Jack Ryan,” and we all know how that went. It’s an epic saga with John Krasinski, and people love it.

Anything that keeps you thinking and on the edge of your seat is likely to be greeted with open arms. Judging from the preview, “Treason” looks like it’s going to be a fire series. Maybe a little corny? Sure, but that’s okay. As long as it’s fun and not nonsense garbage, the show certainly appears to have a ton of potential.

Netflix’s new series “Treason” looks interesting. (Credit: Netflix)

You can catch “Treason” starting December 26 on Netflix. I’ll definitely be putting it down on my list of series to check out.