LSU Adds The Same Four-Star Running Back To Roster For Third Time In Four Years

Videos by OutKick

LSU football has welcomed a familiar face back to its roster for the third time in four years. Tre Bradford has rejoined the program, according to the Tigers’ online roster.

This marks his third separate stint with the team since his enrollment in 2020.

Bradford, a Texas-native, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and committed to Ed Orgeron’s LSU staff on the heels of a an undefeated, national championship season as a 5-foot-11, 193-pound running back. He chose to play in Baton Rouge over offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Baylor, USC, Arkansas, TCU, and Nebraska, among others.

There was a lot of excitement about what Bradford could bring to the running back room. His high school highlight tape showed impressive stop-start burst, great acceleration and home run speed.

Hold That Tiger!



Welcome to the family, Tre Bradford! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/kBhqUkMAzI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 5, 2020

After getting to Louisiana, Bradford saw limited time as a freshman and appeared in five games. It was a similar story as a sophomore, but less conventional.

Bradford entered the transfer portal following the 2020 season and landed at Oklahoma. But not for long.

He spent just two months with the Sooners, went through spring practice, and then returned to Baton Rouge for the 2021 season. Lincoln Riley did not have an explanation for what happened.

Here's Lincoln Riley on Tre Bradford leaving the program. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/uLKDbaYRoD — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 31, 2021

Tre Bradford returned to LSU for a second time.

Bradford then missed most of his second year with an injury. He appeared in only one game that year.

Orgeron was fired at the end of 2021. Brian Kelly was hired.

Although Bradford ultimately chose to stick around for the 2022 season, he was not with the team after spring practice. Kelly could not comment further on the matter.

Tre has been separated from the university. There are laws that I can’t get into specifics there, but he is no longer on the roster. — Brian Kelly said at the time

It is unclear as to where Bradford spent his time after the separation. There is no indication that he played football last year.

Now, after a full season off, Bradford is back with LSU. He is listed on the 2023 football roster.

The Tigers recently added Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs through the portal to boost their depth at the running back position. Bringing Bradford back, again, speaks to the uncertainty in that room.

Is the third time a charm?