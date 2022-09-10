Travis Kelce’s Model Ex Admits She Thought She Would ‘Get Wifed’ After Dating The Chiefs TE For Five Years

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and model Kayla Nicole have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the last few years. They’re currently on one of their breaks. Time will tell if this one is permanent or not.

The fact that they’re not together and didn’t get married has Kayla a little upset. She took to TikTok to express that in a now-deleted video. She thought after five years with Travis that she would have been proposed to.

Screenshots from the deleted video reveal that she called herself stupid for believing that the two would end up married.

The caption from the video reads, “You’re not stupid Kayla…No, I am actually…Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years…that’s 1,825 days.”

Nothing lasts forever

The two met on social media after the Chiefs tight end followed her and started liking her pictures. After a few months she decided to slide into his DMs. Unfortunately things came to an end for them earlier this year.

The rumors at the time of their split was that they broke up because Travis made her pay for half of everything, despite his healthy NFL salary. Kayla denied those rumors.

While Kayla might be spending time looking back at their relationship, the seven-time Pro Bowler is preparing for his 10th NFL season. He’s within striking distance of 10,000 yards receiving for his career and is looking to add another 1,000 yard season to his NFL record (for tight ends) six consecutive seasons.

The Chiefs kickoff the season in Arizona on Sunday against the Cardinals. Kayla isn’t likely to be there, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be at any of Kansas City’s games this season. Either way something tells me she’ll be just fine.