Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift, Indicates The Public Perception Might Be Wrong

It sounds like Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift isn’t a sure thing.

Hype for the two went off the charts after the “Wildest Dreams” singer showed up to the Chiefs/Bears game and sat with members of Kelce’s family.

It didn’t take long for the internet to do its thing and seemingly use her presence to confirm the two were dating after weeks of speculation.

Well, Kelce has now broken his silence, and he definitely didn’t confirm anything serious is going on between the two of them.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive,” Kelce said on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (via a transcript provided to OutKick).

He further added, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end…Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift attending Chiefs/Bears game. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

However, it’s what he said about the future and where things stand now that are going to generate the most attention. To put it simply, he was very noncommittal about what happens next.

“I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100% shots you don’t take, baby. What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out…Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it,” Kelce stated.

You can watch the full exchange below (video goes live at 9:30 EST).

Are Kelce and Swift dating?

I’m not an expert, but judging from Kelce’s comments, the two are definitely not dating. If they were, he’d probably just say it.

Who not just admit it, if true? Instead, he gets super coy about it, and says he’s going to focus on sports moving forward.

Does that sound like a man dating the most famous singer on the planet? It definitely doesn’t to me. It sound likes we might have all been played like a fiddle.

Is Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It’s time to start keeping our heads on a swivel with this situation. Something just seems off, judging from Kelce’s noncommittal answer. Was it all an elaborate ruse for attention? Impossible to say right now, but we’re not ruling it out.