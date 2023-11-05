Travis Kelce Sets Chiefs’ All-Time Receiving Record, And Social Media Couldn’t Care Less

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce made history in Germany against the Miami Dolphins, but social media didn’t seem to care.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end passed Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez for most receiving yards in franchise history. With his final catch of the day, Kelce recorded his 10,941st receiving yard for the Chiefs, one more than Gonzalez. Remarkably, Kelce accomplished this feat while playing in 48 less games than Gonzalez.

Travis Kelce (10,941) passes Tony Gonzalez for all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history pic.twitter.com/0g890pozOS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 5, 2023

Somehow, Miami’s defense held Kelce to just three catches for four yards. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also added that his play calling affected Kelce’s output.

“I didn’t get him the ball enough,” Reid stated.

But once again, Kansas City found a way to win the game in Germany, 21-14.

Social Media Trolled Travis Kelce For A Different Statistic

You would think social media would have noticed that Kelce broke such an incredible record. But social media users rarely do what you think they will do. Instead, people were quick to point out another, less flattering, Kelce statistic.

As mentioned above, Kelce had a rather subpar game. Fans attributed this lackluster performance to the fact that Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance.

And frankly, they might be onto something.

Travis Kelce stats this year w/ & w/o Taylor Swift



With Taylor Swift in attendance (4 gms)

– 8.5 receptions, 108 yds, 0.5 TDs



Without Taylor Swift in attendance (4 gms)

– 5.8 receptions, 41.3 yards, 0.5 TDs pic.twitter.com/vIFk3PHtMf — Justin Herzig (@JustinHerzig) November 5, 2023

That’s no small disparity. Who would’ve thought in their wildest dreams that T-Swift could have such an influence on one of the game’s best players?

Naturally, fans took advantage of this stat line to troll Kelce in hilarious fashion.

Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift isn't at the game this season pic.twitter.com/dj3nf1Y6NT — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 5, 2023

Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift isn't at the game vs. Travis Kelce when she is pic.twitter.com/Nqix0vseUR — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 5, 2023

Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift isn’t at the game pic.twitter.com/3NuatPH7i3 — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) November 5, 2023

The internet really is undefeated. Maybe the Chiefs will start paying for Swift to come to their games, because it clearly seems to work.